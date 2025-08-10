Aries: Give more importance to your health than to your social life. Today, you may face financial challenges—seek advice from your father or a respected elder you trust. An evening at the cinema or a dinner with your spouse will likely lift your spirits and help you unwind. If you have an old dispute, try to settle it today, as delaying further may not be wise. Be direct and honest in your actions—your determination and talent will be noticed. You might suddenly decide to take a break from work and spend quality time with your family. However, if your spouse is in a bad mood, it’s best to stay silent to keep the day pleasant. Remedy: Reciting the Durga Kavach (Armour of Goddess Durga) can help bring positive results in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.