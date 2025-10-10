Aries: Pay attention to persisting pain in your neck or back, especially if you’re feeling run-down—rest is essential now. If you have outstanding loans, challenges with repayments may surface. Family will provide both support and high expectations. While your heart may long for romance and social activities, responsibilities might get sidelined. If you’re feeling unfulfilled in money or relationships, seeking guidance from a spiritual teacher could bring comfort. Your spouse will recognize your qualities, and you’ll enjoy renewed admiration. Make your health a top priority today—consult a doctor if needed.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.