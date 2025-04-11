Aries: You may have to take some important decisions today, which could make you feel a bit nervous or stressed. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh money. Guests may visit your home, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere. Romantic memories will keep you engaged throughout the day. Religious rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies might take place at home. Your life partner will be exceptionally supportive and caring today. Students can openly discuss difficult subjects with their teachers today. Their guidance will help make those topics easier to understand. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the money to help children and pilgrims. This will bring you better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.