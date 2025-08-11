Aries: Cataract patients should avoid polluted areas, as exposure to smoke can worsen eye damage. Try to limit your time under direct sunlight. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. You might get into an argument with your partner to prove your point, but they will handle the situation with patience and understanding. This is a day of high performance and prominence. Students may get distracted by feelings of love, which could waste much of their time. Outsiders’ interference could cause tension in your married life. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or decorative items made of plaster of Paris (POP) at home will promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.