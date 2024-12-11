Aries: Friends might introduce you to someone who could have a significant impact on your thoughts and perspectives. New opportunities for income may arise through your social connections. Evening time may be taken up by visits from guests. Your romantic relationship is blossoming beautifully, so cherish the moments. For those seeking employment, today calls for extra effort to achieve your goals. Hard work is the key to success. You might also spend your free time completing tasks that were left unfinished in the past. Married life could feel especially harmonious today, with moments of togetherness that bring joy. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the roots of a peepul tree to foster peace and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.