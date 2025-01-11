Aries: Take the opportunity to unwind and pamper yourself today. Treat your body to a soothing oil massage to ease muscle tension. Consider making thoughtful, long-term investments, as they may bring significant benefits. A heartfelt letter arriving by post could bring joyful news for your entire family. Stand firm against unreasonable demands in your relationship. At home, rituals, ceremonies, or auspicious events may take place, adding a spiritual touch to the day. Be prepared, however, as the absence of domestic help might cause some friction with your partner. Despite this, you’ll maintain a calm demeanor and engage openly with others. Remedy: To overcome obstacles in your love life, share a meal with someone who is visually impaired.

Lucky Colour: Bright Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.