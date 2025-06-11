Aries: Your polite nature will earn you appreciation and praise from many people today. If you had made any investments in the past, you may start seeing profits now. Try to support your brother in managing situations calmly. Avoid escalating any arguments—focus on resolving issues peacefully. You and your partner will share deep emotional moments and enjoy each other’s company. Things look positive at work, but you might feel like taking an unexpected break to spend time with your family. However, be cautious—there could be tension between you and your spouse. Talk openly to clear up misunderstandings before they grow worse. Remedy: Repairing old or torn books at home can help bring harmony and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.