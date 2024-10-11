Aries: Don't feel anxious or lose your confidence when interacting with high-profile individuals. Just as capital is crucial for a business, confidence is essential for your well-being. Channel your innovative ideas to find ways to earn some extra income. Expect a lively and joyful atmosphere at home this evening, as guests gather for a delightful time. For some, a new romantic relationship is on the horizon, promising to bring more happiness and vibrancy to life. You'll share quality moments with your spouse today, though an old unresolved issue might cause a minor conflict. However, your partner will be full of energy and affection, making it easier to resolve matters. Spend meaningful time together, as these moments help strengthen your emotional bond. Remedy: To enhance your health, consider wearing a string of black and white pearls around your neck.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.