Aries: Your gentle and courteous nature will win hearts today, earning you words of appreciation from many. Before rushing to buy new things, make the most of what you already have — it will bring greater satisfaction. Some emotional changes at home may touch you deeply, yet you’ll find it easy to express your feelings to those who truly matter. You might feel a bit restrained socially, but don’t let it dishearten you. If you’re married, your spouse or children may express that they miss spending time with you. The health of your partner could also affect your routine or delay some of your work. However, a chance meeting with an old friend will remind you how swiftly time flies and fill your heart with warmth. Remedy: Offer Prasad at a Goddess Durga temple to enhance harmony and beauty in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.