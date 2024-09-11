Aries: Avoiding arguments with quarrelsome people is important as it may spoil your mood. It’s wise to steer clear of conflicts since they never bring any real benefit. Instead, channel your energy into creative ideas that could earn you some extra money. Your compassion and understanding will be appreciated, but be cautious—making quick judgments could put others under undue stress. You may find it hard to break through certain social barriers but use your professional influence to boost your career opportunities. With dedication, you can achieve great success in your field. Focus on all your skills to maintain an advantage. Today, you’ll have some free time, which is perfect for meditation. This will help you stay mentally calm and peaceful. However, be mindful not to misunderstand your spouse, as it could leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a secluded area.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.