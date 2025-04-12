Aries: Your playful and childlike side may shine through today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. It's a great day to seek financial advice from your elders—listen closely, as their wisdom can help you manage your savings more effectively. However, be prepared for some unreasonable demands from older relatives; handle them with patience and respect. When spending time with your partner, be mindful of your behavior—today calls for thoughtful actions over emotional reactions. You might feel a bit neglected by your spouse, but by day’s end, you’ll come to appreciate that their busyness was in service of something special for you. Creativity may take center stage, especially if you indulge in writing or other imaginative pursuits—it’s a good time to let your thoughts flow freely. Remedy: Apply a saffron mark (tilak) on your forehead to promote harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.