Aries: Your charming personality will grab everyone’s attention today. It’s a good day to raise funds, recover pending dues, or seek financial support for new ventures. You’ll also get to spend quality time with your family and friends. Be cautious in your love life—your partner may try to win you over with sweet talk and emotional lines like, “Don’t leave me alone in this lonely world.” A great opportunity may arise to showcase your skills and talents. However, students might get distracted by romantic feelings, which could lead to wasting valuable time. By the end of the day, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Donate a gold or bronze idol of your family deity to a religious or sacred place to enhance harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.