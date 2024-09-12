Aries: Some family members might annoy you with their jealous behaviour today. However, it's important not to lose your temper, as that could make things worse. Remember, some things just need to be tolerated. Financially, the stars are not in your favour, so it's wise to keep a close watch on your money. Your charm and ability to impress others could bring you some rewards. Despite various challenges, your love life will remain positive, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. With hard work and patience, you'll reach your goals. Though free time should be used wisely, today you may end up wasting it, which could affect your mood. On a brighter note, it looks like you and your spouse will have some quality time together today. Remedy: Wear green clothes for good luck.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.