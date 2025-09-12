Aries: Sharing happiness with others will bring you good health and positivity. Influential people may be willing to support ventures that carry uniqueness or special value. This is also a favorable time to join activities involving youngsters. A new relationship could bring joy and excitement into your life. Spending some free time reading spiritual books is advised, as it may help you overcome several challenges. Married individuals will find themselves leaving behind unpleasant memories and embracing the beauty of the present. A chance meeting with a charming stranger during a trip could turn into a memorable experience. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, distribute saffron-colored sweet pudding to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.