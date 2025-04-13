Aries: Your cheerful mood will act as a boost, keeping your confidence high. However, avoid unrealistic financial plans, as they may cause a cash crunch. Family members might not meet your expectations today. Instead of expecting them to follow your ways, try adjusting your approach to take the lead. There are strong chances of meeting someone who touches your heart. Businesspeople should consider new plans and strategies to stay ahead of the growing competition. In your free time, visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place may help you avoid unnecessary stress and disputes.

Married life may feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: For better financial growth, donate books or educational materials to deserving students, teachers, or scholars.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:35 pm to 5:45 p.m.