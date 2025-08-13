Aries: Be extra cautious while working at home today, as mishandling household utilities could cause trouble. If you are travelling, keep a close watch on your valuables and bags—especially your purse—to avoid theft. This is a good day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with relatives. Your charm might catch the attention of someone special within your circle. Postpone starting new projects or making fresh expenses for now. Give yourself some personal time, as too much work could leave you mentally exhausted. A pleasant and passionate shift is likely in your married life. Remedy: Distribute sweets or savouries made from ground yellow chana dal to the needy for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.