Aries: Your health will remain good today, allowing you to enjoy outdoor games or fun activities with friends. Financially, the day looks promising, especially in the evening, as any money you had lent earlier is likely to be returned. A new relationship may begin and has the potential to be both long-lasting and rewarding. However, your partner might seem a bit irritable today, which could weigh on your mind. Use your free time wisely—spending it with younger family members will bring joy. There might be a minor disagreement with relatives, but it will likely be resolved by the end of the day. You may go out with your younger brother today and have a great time together, strengthening your bond. Remedy: For a better love life, toss a copper coin into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.