Aries: It's important to rest and recharge your body to avoid feeling drained, which could lead to negative thoughts. Take some time today to discuss finances with your spouse and plan for your future together. Your spouse's health might cause some concern but don't worry too much. With effort, you’ll find luck on your side today. At work, it seems like your seniors are in a good mood and will support you. Spend quality time with your spouse tonight and you’ll realize how important it is to cherish those moments. Though men and women are different, today will bring them closer together. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your family, offer radish on a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars near the temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.