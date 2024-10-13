Aries: Your hard work and the timely support of family members will lead to the results you desire. However, keep putting in the effort to maintain your current momentum. If you're planning to spend time with friends, be mindful of your expenses as there's a chance of financial loss. Unexpected good news in the evening will bring joy to the whole family. Your love life is set to surprise you with something wonderful today. Though work may progress slowly, causing minor stress, students of this zodiac sign might find themselves distracted by their mobile phones all day. You'll notice your partner showing extra care and attention toward you today. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Durga temple and bring half of them back home. Wrap the almonds in black or blue cloth for success in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.