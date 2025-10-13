Aries: You will be open to embracing positive developments. Today is best spent sticking to your budget to avoid financial constraints. Work pressure will be light, letting you enjoy quality time with your family. Supportive communication with your partner uplifts your spirits. Stay alert at work as some colleagues may not have your best interests at heart. Despite carving out some time for yourself, you may find it difficult to use it as you wish. Deep, meaningful conversations with your spouse are likely in the evening.

Remedy: Offer foods containing jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or respected elders for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.