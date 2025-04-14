Aries: Stay positive and focus on the brighter side of things. Your confidence and hope can help turn your desires into reality. Today, a neighbor might approach you for a loan. Make sure to check their background properly before lending any money, or you could face a financial loss. Your spouse’s health might trouble you and could require medical attention. Also, be careful in your social circle—there's a risk of losing a friendship today, so stay calm and understanding. On the work front, your business partners will be cooperative, and together you'll manage to finish some pending tasks. To truly enjoy life, try to spend time with your friends. Staying away from people or isolating yourself will only make things harder—help comes only when you're connected with others. However, be prepared as your spouse may express some unpleasant feelings about your relationship today. Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and a happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 am to 12 pm.