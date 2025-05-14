Aries: Your kind and gentle nature will bring moments of joy today. It’s a high-energy day, and you may receive some unexpected benefits. An invitation to your child’s award function will make you proud and happy, especially as they meet your expectations—it may even feel like a dream coming true. However, there could be some misunderstandings in your love life. At work, you'll notice positive changes in your attitude and the quality of your performance. In the evening, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your spouse might be too busy to spend much time with you today. Remedy: When meeting your partner, consider wearing perfume or scented accessories. Since Venus governs fragrances, this can help improve your romantic connection.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.