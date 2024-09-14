Aries: Workplace pressure from seniors and tensions at home might cause some stress, which could affect your focus. However, your creative abilities can bring great rewards if channeled productively. Spend a peaceful day with your family, and if others bring their problems to you, try to remain unbothered and maintain your calm. Avoid any negative behavior and be mindful of how you treat others. While keeping pace with life is important, remember the value of family and make time for them. Concerns about your spouse's health might cause some worry today, but the bright morning sun will bring you energy and positivity. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by sharing water from an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.