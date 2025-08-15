Aries: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to life — everything, good or bad, passes through it. A healthy mind helps solve problems and brings clarity. Financial improvements may allow you to make important purchases. Resolve personal issues by understanding each other’s perspectives, but avoid discussing them in public to prevent damage to your reputation. A harsh approach towards someone you deeply care about could create tension in your relationship. A family member may want to spend time with you today; though you may agree, it could take up a significant part of your day. Your spouse might feel hurt if they learn a hidden fact from your past. Visiting a park or gym today could benefit your health. Remedy: Donate items linked to the Moon — such as rice, sugar, and milk — to religious organisations or institutions to foster love and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.