Aries: Today, past decisions may bring frustration and mental unrest, leaving you unsure of your next steps. Reach out for support from others. Financial gains are likely in the evening, as any money lent will be returned. You’ll find immense joy in spending time with your grandchildren. Romantic energy is strong today, and you may enjoy the company of friends who visit your home. However, it's best to avoid harmful substances like alcohol and cigarettes during this time. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling today. Consider spending time with your younger brother, as this will deepen your bond. Remedy: Incorporate more green grams into your diet for improved health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.