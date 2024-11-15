Aries: Someone might try to disrupt your mood today, but don’t let minor annoyances take control of your emotions. Letting unnecessary worries or anxieties linger can negatively impact your well-being, possibly even leading to physical issues like skin problems. You may find yourself spending a significant amount of money on your parents' health today. While this could strain your finances temporarily, it will help deepen your bond with them. Tensions might arise within your family, as minor issues could be blown out of proportion. However, your love life promises something truly delightful, bringing joy to your day. If you’re involved in construction work, you’ll likely see satisfying progress and results. On the downside, disagreements with your spouse may escalate, posing potential long-term challenges for your relationship. Approach conflicts with care and patience. Engaging in social welfare activities today will uplift your spirits and provide a sense of fulfillment. Remedy: Worship a banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it on Thursdays. This practice is believed to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.