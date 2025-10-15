Aries: A wise person may bless you, bringing mental peace. You could gain financially, but your assertiveness might prevent you from gaining as much as you’d like. Time with family members will benefit you. Forgiving past mistakes and spreading joy will make your life more meaningful. Expect appreciation and support at work for your recent achievements. You’ll use your free time to finish lingering old tasks. Enjoy a harmonious and loving day with your partner. Remedy: To improve your finances, pour oil on the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM.