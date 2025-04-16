Aries: Your smile can help lift your mood and fight off depression. Investing in antiques and jewellery may bring you profit and prosperity. A family member’s behaviour might upset you today—try to resolve it through a calm conversation. Take some time to relive happy memories by going on a picnic with your loved one. Be diplomatic while dealing with colleagues at work. Due to some delays, you might need to spend your evening finishing an important task. On the bright side, this could be one of the most memorable days of your married life, filled with love and happiness. Remedy: To bring more peace and joy into your family life, perform taila abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Shani (Saturn).

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.