Aries: Outdoor sports will capture your interest, while meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. Those who are employed may face financial strain due to past unnecessary expenditures, leaving them short on funds. However, friends will be more supportive than expected. Your love life will be especially delightful today. Think carefully before starting any new project. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. The day will feel more vibrant, as the joy of love fills your heart. Remedy: Wear a one-faced (mukhi) Rudraksha on a white thread to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.