Aries: Even though you're feeling upbeat, you'll find yourself missing someone who couldn’t be with you today. Financially, it’s a good day—you're likely to have a decent amount of money, which will bring you peace of mind. Try to spend your free time with children; even if it requires extra effort, their presence will uplift your spirits. Stay positive and strong when dealing with ups and downs in your love life. At work, your skills may be put to the test, so stay focused to achieve the results you want. A family member might ask for your time today; you’ll agree, but it could take longer than expected. Keep surprising your partner now and then, or they may start feeling neglected. Remedy: For a sweet and memorable romantic time, have a little honey before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.