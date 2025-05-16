Aries: Today is a day to relax and enjoy yourself. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t returned what they borrowed earlier. Your charm and communication skills will win you appreciation and rewards. Some people may hear wedding bells, while others will enjoy a romantic mood. In your free time, you might finally work on tasks you've been planning but couldn’t start earlier. Something unexpected and special may happen in your married life today. Remember, you can shape your life the way you want—just make sure you surround yourself with the right thoughts and supportive people.

✨ Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for better financial luck.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.