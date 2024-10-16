Aries: Discover your true potential – it's not strength you're lacking, but the will to act. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. The evening will be enjoyable, especially spent with friends, and might involve some holiday planning. Your love life will flourish beautifully today. Those who have been blocking your success at work will face a significant setback, right before your eyes. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any challenge you take on. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today. Remedy: Practice breathing exercises (Pranayama) every morning to keep your body fit and mind refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.