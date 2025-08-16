Aries: You are likely to experience the joy of leisure today. Financial dealings may keep you occupied, but by the end of the day, you’ll find yourself with a healthy amount of savings. Do remember to give time to your family responsibilities. Your charm will make you popular and easily draw the attention of the opposite sex. Travel outside your town may feel tiring, yet it will prove useful for building valuable connections. Your partner’s affection will uplift you, making you feel truly cherished. To avoid monotony, consider spending time with a good book or penning down your thoughts in a blog. Remedy: Serving the physically challenged and offering sesame-based delicacies to them will bring harmony and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.