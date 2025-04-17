Aries: Spending time with children will lift your spirits this evening. Plan a nice dinner to unwind after a stressful day. Their presence will help you feel refreshed. You may face some financial strain today if you spend on necessary household items, but this will help you avoid bigger problems later. Your friends will offer more support than you expect. If you're upset with your partner, don’t act out of anger. Stay calm and express your feelings honestly. Be careful not to let others take credit for your work. Consider making changes to your appearance—it could boost your confidence and attract new people. Your spouse might unintentionally disrupt one of your plans or projects. Try to stay patient. Remedy: Regularly perform abhishek (ritual offering) to a Shivling to help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 am.