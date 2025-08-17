Aries: Your hopes are set to flourish like a vibrant and fragrant flower. Financially, it is important to save carefully and spend wisely, otherwise regrets may follow in the future. Domestic matters could remain a bit uncertain. Your charm is strong enough to brighten your partner’s darkest moments. Those working in art and theatre are likely to receive fresh opportunities to showcase their creativity. If you are travelling today, be extra cautious with your belongings. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention. Remedy: Mix a few drops of Gangajal in your bath water to attract prosperity and boost income.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.