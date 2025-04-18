Aries: Pressure from seniors at work and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus on the job. If you want a smooth and stable life, pay close attention to your finances today. Home repairs or social events might keep you occupied. You could meet someone special and feel the joy of love. However, getting too caught up in watching a movie on TV or your phone might make you neglect important tasks. Lack of time may lead to frustration in your relationship. It might be wiser to avoid meeting your partner today, as it could lead to an argument. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer regular prayers.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.