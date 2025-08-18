Aries: You can begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized and balanced throughout. However, an old ailment might trouble you today, possibly leading to hospital expenses. Family responsibilities will need your immediate attention—avoid negligence as it could prove costly. Consider planting a sapling today, as it will bring positivity. At the workplace, you are likely to have a fulfilling day. Your colleagues will admire your efforts, and even your boss will be pleased with your progress. Businesspersons, too, may see profits and find this the right time to test new ideas. On the personal front, be cautious—neighbors may try to misrepresent aspects of your married life before others. Remedy: Offer ladoos made of green grams at Lord Ganesh’s temple and distribute them among children. This will help you create sweet and memorable moments with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.