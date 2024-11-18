Aries: Start your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized throughout. You may realize today that previous investments could yield profitable returns. Make time to visit a relative who has been unwell. Your partner will feel like an angel in your life today, so cherish these moments. A positive and loving atmosphere is likely to prevail at your workplace. Use this day to reflect on your personal shortcomings and work towards self-improvement, which can lead to positive changes in your personality. If you and your spouse have been feeling distant lately, expect a delightful and joyful day together. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by chanting Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.