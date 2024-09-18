Aries: Practising meditation and yoga can provide both spiritual and physical benefits. You might unexpectedly receive money from someone who owes you today, which will come as a pleasant surprise. Your house will be filled with guests, making for a delightful evening. You will realize today that your partner's love for you is deep and lasting. Any new knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in professional interactions. It's also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. You and your spouse will experience great physical closeness today. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family or personal deity for improved health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.