Aries: Be extra cautious about what you eat and drink today—carelessness may lead to illness. When it comes to finances, make thoughtful and well-planned investments. While friends and family may seek your attention, this is also a good day to take a break and pamper yourself. Avoid making overly sentimental remarks to your partner today, as they may not land well. Also, steer clear of hasty decisions that you might regret later. An old issue could trigger a disagreement with your spouse—perhaps something like a forgotten birthday—but don’t worry, things will settle down by the end of the day. After spending much of your time with others, you’ll likely devote your evening to your partner. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.