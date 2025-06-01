Aries: You’ll feel energetic today and finish tasks much faster than usual. It’s a good time to invest any extra money in a safe place that offers future returns. Focus on your family’s needs and spend quality time with them to show you care. Your bond with your loved one will remain strong. Talking to knowledgeable people may give you useful ideas and plans. Pay attention to tax and insurance matters. You and your spouse may share a deep and heartfelt conversation today. Remedy: Feeding a white rabbit is believed to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.