Aries: Take a day to unwind and pamper yourself. A soothing oil massage can help ease muscle tension. Financial gains may come from different sources. Avoid sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Be cautious, as interference from a third party could create tension with your partner. In the evening, visiting someone close may seem pleasant, but you might feel uncomfortable due to an unexpected comment and leave sooner than planned. You may find a particular action by your spouse awkward, but with time, you'll see it was ultimately beneficial. Cooking something special together could add a spark to your relationship. Remedy: Reciting Lord Shiva’s mantras could enhance harmony in your love life by reducing Mars's negative effects and inviting positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:35 pm to 5:45 p.m.