Aries: Your positive outlook and quiet confidence are likely to leave a lasting impression on those around you. Financial improvements are on the horizon. However, if you’ve been neglecting household responsibilities, someone at home might show their frustration—so a little effort there will go a long way. A surprise message may bring joy and fill your night with sweet dreams. Your communication will shine today, drawing people in with ease. Meanwhile, your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful—something you’ll remember for a long time. Your natural simplicity continues to bring harmony to your life, and it’s worth holding onto. Remember this: “Simplicity is the keynote of true elegance.” Keep this in mind as you take steps to enrich your life. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, consider keeping the roots of a banana tree at home or in your workspace.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.15 pm.