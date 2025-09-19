Aries: You need to manage your emotions and overcome fear quickly, as they may harm your health and become a barrier to your well-being. Past overspending may now put you in financial difficulty, leaving you in need of money but with little help available. On the personal front, love and companionship will grow stronger—express your affection with small gestures like placing a flower at your window. Students should stay focused on studies instead of wasting time in casual hangouts, as this is a crucial phase for their future. Married life will be filled with love and romance today, making it an ideal time to plan ahead with your partner. However, keep your goals realistic and avoid unrealistic expectations. Remedy: Drink milk mixed with turmeric powder to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.