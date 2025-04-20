Aries: Your energy levels will be high today, so make the most of it by finishing any pending work. If you've been working on getting a loan for a while, today might bring you success. Handling children might be challenging, but a little love and patience will help. Show affection to keep them engaged and avoid unnecessary stress — remember, love attracts love. Family interruptions from your spouse’s side could disrupt your day, and things may not go as planned. Try to stay calm and flexible. Attending lectures or seminars today can give you fresh ideas for personal or professional growth. However, don’t expect much understanding from your spouse regarding your health — they may come across as a bit insensitive. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, distribute saffron-colored sweet pudding to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.