Aries: Avoid overeating and make regular visits to the gym or health club to maintain fitness. This is a good day to invest in things that may appreciate in value. Your spouse’s health might become a cause for stress and worry. On the brighter side, love is in the air, bringing joy and warmth to your day. Work-related stress may still occupy your mind, leaving little room for family and friends. However, taking a short break from work will allow you to spend meaningful time with your spouse. Your married life will feel more vibrant and colourful than ever today. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to ensure harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.