Aries: Engage yourself in donation or charity work to find mental peace. With the help of your siblings, you may gain some financial benefits today. Take their advice seriously — your brother might unexpectedly come to your rescue. Work together with mutual understanding and support to maintain harmony. Remember, cooperation is the essence of life. Your romantic life could face a setback due to your spouse’s ill health. At work, your boss may appreciate your efforts. However, you might feel upset realizing you don’t have enough time for your family or friends, and the same feeling could trouble you today. Your spouse might also express some dissatisfaction about your relationship. Remedy: Since girls and women are ruled by the Moon, avoid hurting their feelings. Show respect and affection to your partner to ensure a smooth love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.