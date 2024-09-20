Aries: Stay calm and composed, as you may face challenges today that could lead to trouble if you're not careful. Controlling your anger is especially important, as it's often compared to a brief moment of madness. On a positive note, those who have been dealing with financial difficulties might come across an unexpected source of money today, which could solve many problems quickly. A short trip to visit relatives could offer some relief and relaxation from your busy routine. However, you might face issues in your relationship if you try to be too controlling with your partner. At work, your boss may hold you accountable for unfinished tasks you've neglected in the past, so be prepared. Even your free time might get consumed by office work that needs to be completed. Also, be mindful of your health—if you and your spouse overindulge in food or drinks, it could lead to discomfort. If you feel like your advice isn't being taken seriously, try not to lose your temper. Instead, assess the situation and respond thoughtfully. Remedy: Donating black and white blankets at sacred places may help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.