Aries: Your overall health will remain stable, but travel may leave you feeling tired and stressed. If you have extra money, consider investing it in property. Children should stay focused on their studies and start planning for the future. A close friendship may blossom into romance. It’s a favourable day for those in business, and an unexpected work-related trip could bring good results. Finishing tasks on time will give you personal space and reduce stress, while delaying them may only increase your workload. An old friend might drop by, bringing back fond memories with your spouse. Remedy: To boost your health, treat yourself to a relaxing milk bath.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.