Aries: Your resilience and fearlessness will greatly boost your mental strength. Keep up this momentum, as it will help you manage any situation with ease. Unexpected financial gains may come your way, helping to resolve some of your monetary issues. Friends might give you valuable advice about your personal life, but you could also feel the sting of love. It's a day for high performance and visibility. Taking a break from work to spend quality time with your spouse will enhance your relationship. A romantic date could bring you closer together. Remedy: Wearing green-colored shoes can bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM